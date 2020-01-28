Chiefs News: Patrick Mahomes Monster Contract Extension Is Coming ’12 to 15 Months’

First off, welcome to Super Bowl week. Remember all the way back in September when Adam Schefter broke some snippets of news about Patrick Mahomes’ monster extension on the way? We have an add on about the most talked about contract extension in modern football history. Obviously, Kansas City Chiefs’ star Patrick Mahomes will break the all-time record. However there are more details to add to the storyline as of today.

Now the Chiefs’ chairman Clark Hunt tells ESPN’s Adam Teischer that the deal will likely happen but is not an immediate thing.

Chiefs owner: Team could wait until 2021 for Mahomes extension https://t.co/4tWWFYXYNG pic.twitter.com/PVJANjG28y — theScore NFL (@theScoreNFL) January 28, 2020

Here is what Hunt said on ‘Opening Night’ of Super Bowl week.

“There will be a right time sometime in the next 12 to 15 months to extend Patrick and when I say right time, I mean right time for both the player and the club. I don’t want to say necessarily it has to be this offseason but I will say that it’s a priority to get him done.”

Furthermore, Hunt says that he would like to keep Mahomes in Kansas City his entire career. We have heard that line before, and it’s good to know he feels that way right now. Still, if Peyton Manning can be divorced by Indianapolis; the NFL remains a year to year league as much as any in sports.

Mahomes didn’t let up in his second year as the Kansas City Starter. He threw for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns while helping guide the team to its first Super Bowl appearance since 1969.

Barring something unforseen, this is a deal that will get done. And it’s good for the sport, and the Chiefs. Mahomes is such an exciting player, it would be good to see him in one of the meccas of pro football for a long time.