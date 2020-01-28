Lakers News: LeBron James Speaks About Kobe Bryant’s Death

For the first time since Kobe Bryant’s tragic death, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers weighs in with some words. James spoke via his Instagram account, and had trouble forming his thoughts when talking about his fallen friend.

Remember just Saturday, James passed Bryant for third-place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Now just days later, James is trying to find the words on his social media to pay tribute to his friend.

.@KingJames opens up on his Instagram about the loss of Kobe and Gianna 💔 pic.twitter.com/bfeKhnSly4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 28, 2020

James began solemnly.

“There’s much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it. I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have.”

Next James goes on to talk about how it is his responsibility to put the Lakers on his back. He also asks Bryant for the strength from Heaven to watch over he and his teammates.

Obviously, this is a very sad thing to read between two that were very close. Everything has been so coincidental – from Lebron signing in Los Angeles to carry on the legacy as he promises – to passing Bryant in career points less than 24 hours before his death occurred.

Harrowing times in the NBA right now, although a championship this year for the Lakers would seem to have some added significance now to pay homage to their best ever.