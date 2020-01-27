NBA News: Lakers vs. Clippers Game Postponed For Tuesday Altogether

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers were set to square off with the Los Angeles Clippers. Of course this was ironic in that it would be the first game for the Lakers following the death of Kobe Bryant. While the league elected to play on Sunday, that is not going to be the case for this tilt.

Now the NBA has released an official press release cancelling that game. You can see this below in reporter Marc Stein’s tweet, or read ahead for us to show you what the statement says in full.

Here is the official league statement on postponing Tuesday night’s Lakers vs. Clippers game in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death … pic.twitter.com/kGz6iOrcxW — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 27, 2020

Here is the official statement:

NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Staples Center has been postponed. The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

Obviously, this was the right call. Remember, Kyrie Irving was so upset on Sunday that he decided not to play for the Brooklyn Nets. Take a look at this footage of LeBron James once he landed in Los Angeles following the news of Bryant’s death.

Basketball star LeBron James seen in tears over #KobeBryant death. Bryant's last tweet congratulated @KingJames for passing him on the all-time scoring list. More on this story here: https://t.co/zpOUbW4zHe pic.twitter.com/7J7ybb9Jl8 — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 27, 2020

Eventually this game will be played, and when the Lakers step on the court the next time; the atmosphere will be somber but unique. It’s just that Tuesday wasn’t the right time. The league officials made the right call here.