NBA News: Spencer Dinwiddie Out for the Year, Pau’s Comeback, and Bucks Set a Record

It’s been a wild start to the NBA season as teams still struggle to keep healthy players on the court. After the Rockets went through a round of positive COVID-19 testing that delayed games, the league is set on making sure teams are able to play games and stay healthy. Here are some of the top headlines from around the league this week.

Spencer Dinwiddie to Miss the NBA Season

The Brooklyn Nets took a huge blow this week when Spencer Dinwiddie was lost for the season. The seventh-year point guard went down with a knee injury that ultimately came back as a partially torn ACL on examination. Dinwiddie will miss the 2020-21 season, but reportedly may be able to return before the start of the next season. Dinwiddie had emerged as a solid starter alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, and will be one of the top free agents next season.

Pau Gasol is Still Interested in a Comeback

Pau Gasol’s career might not be as over as many around the NBA had initially thought. Pau recently made a comment that he is interested in trying to make a comeback attempt to play at the ripe age of 40. If Pau were to come back, many fans were hopeful that it would be a deal with the Lakers so that he could retire in Los Angeles and finish his career playing with his brother Marc. It’s unclear how interested LA currently is in using Pau to fill up a roster spot in what would mostly be ceremonial.

Milwaukee Bucks Set a 3-Pointer Record

After a tough loss over the weekend, the Milwaukee Bucks came back in a huge way this week facing the Heat. Milwaukee dropped 29 3-pointers in a dominant win against Miami, setting the NBA record for most threes in a game. The Bucks broke the record previously set by the Houston Rockets and set a record for highest number of players with a 3-pointer at 12. The only player that did not knock down a 3 was MVP award winner Giannis Antetokounmpo, who did take two shot attempts from beyond the arc.