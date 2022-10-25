in NCAA Team

NCAA extends its investigation into the Jeremy Pruitt recruitment controversy to Tennessee football

According to a university spokeswoman speaking to Knox News, the NCAA has given the University of Tennessee a 30-day extension to respond to a notice of accusations for breaches allegedly committed under former football coach Jeremy Pruitt.

 

The NCAA issued the notification of 18 Level 1 infractions in July. The NCAA gave UT and the individuals included in the study until last Monday to either accept or deny the accusations. Late November will be the new deadline. The NCAA enforcement team will then have 60 days to respond to those replies.

This coincides with Tennessee’s finest football season since winning the national championship in 1998 under coach Josh Heupel, who took over for Pruitt in 2021. The Vols are 7-0 and rated third in both of the major polls. They could compete for a position in a prestigious New Year’s Bowl or the College Football Playoffs.

 

