NCAA relaxes postgraduate transfer regulations

The transfer policies for postgraduate students have changed, according to the Division I Council, the NCAA said on Wednesday. The Council concluded that postgraduate students would not be subject to its recently modified transfer regulations, which required student-athletes to access the Transfer Portal during sport-specific times.

 

According to Lynda Tealer, vice chair of the Division I Council and executive associate athletics director, “the college application process occurs earlier in the year for graduate students, and today’s vote provides immediate relief for college students who are interested in pursuing graduate programs at other schools next year while competing in their given sports.” The Council “will continue to assess this matter and explore further long-term changes to the regulations governing postgraduate participation.”

The NCAA states that there would be a May 1 deadline for autumn and winter sports and a July 1 deadline for spring sports for postgraduate student-athletes. The modifications went into effect right away on Wednesday.

 

