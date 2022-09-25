During the NBA lockout in 2011, he seriously explored playing in the NFL and received offers from the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks. His time playing basketball is coming to an end, therefore he may be thinking about using his skills in another field.

“If I choose to play another sport besides basketball, would I still be eligible for college? How does that rule operate?” he tweeted on Saturday. James entered the NBA right out of high school. He can’t return to school to play basketball because he is a professional athlete. A professional athlete in one sport, however, may represent a member college in a different sport and still get financial support, according to NCAA regulations.