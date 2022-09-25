in NCAA Player

LeBron James attempts to qualify for the NCAA in a different sport

LeBron James, a star with the Lakers, is one of the finest basketball players of all time and may maybe be the best. But it doesn’t stop him from looking into other sports for his future. James was once a standout football player in high school, and the University of Notre Dame even recruited him. His junior year total of 1,160 receiving yards still ranks second in school history.

 

During the NBA lockout in 2011, he seriously explored playing in the NFL and received offers from the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks. His time playing basketball is coming to an end, therefore he may be thinking about using his skills in another field.

“If I choose to play another sport besides basketball, would I still be eligible for college? How does that rule operate?” he tweeted on Saturday. James entered the NBA right out of high school. He can’t return to school to play basketball because he is a professional athlete. A professional athlete in one sport, however, may represent a member college in a different sport and still get financial support, according to NCAA regulations.

 

