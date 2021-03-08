NFL News: Dallas Cowboys Sign QB Dak Prescott to Massive Deal

The wild NFL offseason appears to be in full swing once again this week. With so much movement at the quarterback position, there were questions about the Dallas Cowboys and their future with Dak Prescott. Those questions grew as Russell Wilson revealed that Dallas was one place that he would agree to be traded to.

Those rumors can be put to rest though, as the Cowboys have a deal with Prescott. It was announced Monday afternoon that Dallas had settled with Dak on a deal that will keep him around for the next 4 years.

The deal with Prescott is for a record $126 million guaranteed, per Adam Schefter. The total of the deal could be worth up to $160 million. Quite a jump for Prescott who was expected to receive the franchise tag yet again from the Cowboys.

Cowboys are giving Dak Prescott a four-year, $160 million deal, including a record $126 million guaranteed, source tells ESPN. The first three years average $42 million per year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2021

The deal is huge for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys. There were questions about the relationship with Dak and whether they felt he was the QB of the franchise moving forward. Rather than continue the battle, Jones and the team paid the man what he arguably deserves.

More details on the deal coming soon.