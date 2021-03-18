NFL News: Free Agent Signings From Around the League

The first official day of NFL free agency kicked off last night at 4 p.m. Eastern. As a result, the league went off with a ton of movement and different signings. Let’s jump into some of the highlights from the last 24 hours.

Jameis Winston to the Saints

The Saints are being forced to move on without Drew Brees, so they’ve done some work on the QB front. New Orleans signed Jameis Winston to a 1-year deal with $5.5 million guaranteed. He will compete with Taysom Hill for the starting job in 2021, per Sean Peyton.

Emmanuel Sanders to the Bills

The Saints were forced to terminate the contract of receiver Emmanuel Sanders earlier this week. Buffalo acted quickly and signed the veteran wideout to a one-year deal worth $5.9 million guaranteed.

Will Fuller to the Dolphins

Former Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is signing a deal with the Miami Dolphins. Fuller will be eligible to play in Week 2 after serving the final game of his six-game suspension from last year.

Mitchell Trubisky to the Bills

The Bills shocked the NFL by inking former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky to a deal. The presumed plan is for Trubisky to back up Josh Allen for the year, as the Bills have been adamant about him being their starter.

Kyle Rudolph to the Giants

The New York Giants get some help on offense as they sign TE Kyle Rudolph to a deal. The Giants are also reportedly interested in adding WR Kenny Golladay as the Lions receiver visited them on Thursday.

Kenyan Drake to the Raiders

Former Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake is signing a 2-year deal worth $11 million to play for the Raiders. Drake’s contract could be elevated to a $14.5 million in the deal. The Raiders had to release backup QB Marcus Mariota due to the signing.

Patrick Peterson to the Vikings

Perennial NFL Pro Bowl corner Patrick Peterson is signing a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. The former Cardinals secondary member will play on a 1-year deal worth $10 million. Minnesota gets some much-needed help in their secondary after starting two rookies in 2020.