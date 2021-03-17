NBA News: LeBron James Becomes Part Owner of the Boston Red Sox

LeBron James has ambitions to own an NBA team someday, but for now will settle for baseball. The Lakers superstar reportedly bought into the Boston Red Sox and will become a part-owner.

James paired up with longtime business partner Maverick Carter in the Fenway Sports Group. The size of the investment and level of ownership are not currently known since the deal does not seem to be done. James talked about possibly owning a basketball team after Tuesday’s game against Minnesota.

I got so much to give to the game, I know what it takes to win at this level, I know talent and I also know how to run a business as well. So that is my goal. My goal is to own an NBA franchise, and you know it’ll be sooner than later.

James already owns part of Liverpool’s Football team, and investing in the Fenway Sports Group will add to his already diverse portfolio. The best part about the deal is that James now owns a team in a city that has historically boo’d his name any time it has been mentioned.

The Celtics obviously don’t have many fond memories of LeBron, especially in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. James went off for 45 points as the Heat tied up the series at 3 games apiece before dominating in Game 7 a few days later.