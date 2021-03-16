MLB News: Nick Markakis Calls it a Career, Ryan Braun Considering Retirement

When Nick Markakis made his MLB debut back in April of 2006, the Orioles weren’t much better than they are now. But he showed up and hit immediately, becoming a solid bat in the Baltimore lineup for 9 seasons.

Markakis would eventually move on to Atlanta where he would finish out his playing career. The left-handed outfielder made things official and announced his retirement from professional baseball this week. He hangs up his cleats with 2388 career hits and a whole lot of memories.

I just think it’s my time. My No. 1 decision and my main focus on this is obviously my kids and my family. I’ve been fortunate enough to do this for a very long time and not many people get to do what I’ve gone through. I’m thankful for every second and every minute.- Nick Markakis via The Athletic

Markakis’ playing career spanned 15 seasons, though he never did get the glory of a World Series win. The Braves were eliminated by the Dodgers in the NLCS last year, the closest Markakis has ever come to going to a World Series.

Ryan Braun Mulling Retirement

Former Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun is also considering retirement. The latest report seems to indicate that it is more than likely, with Braun at 37 years of age. After 14 MLB seasons with the Brewers, Braun became a free agent when the team decided to not exercise his $15 mutual option.

If he chooses to retire, Braun will leave MLB with 352 career homeruns, the most in franchise history.