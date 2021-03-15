NFL News: Drew Brees Makes it Official and Retires From Football

The NFL offseason has brought a whole lot of questions and concerns in a year following a pandemic. But the offseason of weirdness and uncertainty won’t be slowed down by this week’s news.

Drew Brees has long talked about the possibility of playing beyond this season. But when the 2020-21 season ended with Brees hit with a ton of injuries, the natural inclination was to wonder if he was going to retire.

The longer things lingered, the less likely it felt like Brees was going to jump back into action. He made that official this week when he announced via social media that he was calling it a career.

You came to us at our lowest point. You led us to our highest. You represented our state, city, and team with incredible professionalism, class, and toughness. We are forever grateful for the immeasurable impact you and your family had on this city. #ThankYouDrew pic.twitter.com/HljWp4NG2K — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 14, 2021

Brees waited until 15 years to the day that he signed with the Saints to retire from football. Brees will be joining up with NBC Sports as a sports analyst. The deal had been announced last season before conversations of retirement even came up.

In terms of where he stands in the NFL record books, Brees will go down as one of the all-time greats. He holds several records for a QB including the most seasons with 5000+ passing yards and the all-time leader in passing yards.