NFL News: Tom Brady Agrees of 4-Year Extension With Buccaneers

More wild NFL news on this Friday morning. The latest out of Tampa Bay is that Tom Brady absolutely cannot be stopped. The veteran QB has reportedly agreed to a new extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The agreement is reportedly for 4 more years. That deal voids to a one-year extension and ties Brady to Tampa Bay through the 2022 season. The move is designed to save the Bucs $19 million against the salary cap for the year. The voidable years are there to pull back the cost a little.

Prior to Brady’s new deal, the Bucs were almost $8 million over the NFL salary cap. That was after using the franchise tag on receiver Chris Godwin and re-signing Lavonte David to an extension. The Brady deal will allow for them to try and bring back Shaq Barrett from free agency.

Brady, now 43 years old, has previously said that he would like to play until 45. After winning his 7th Superbowl, he extended that saying he could see himself playing beyond 45. After winning the Superbowl over the Kansa City Chiefs last month, Brady becomes the first Bucs QB ever to sign a second contract with the team.