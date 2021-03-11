NFL News: A Flurry of Signings and Releases Around the League

The new NFL league year is officially set to kick off on March 17th, just under a week away. The free agency negotiating window opens up on March 15th, which means teams are anxious to trim their salary and boost their budgets in any way they can.

With that, let’s jump into the flurry of moves being made around the league.

The Kansas City Chiefs are cutting loose both Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwart. The offensive tackles have been a part of the team for many years but will create over $8 million in cap space for the Chiefs after the move.

Former Ravens RB Mark Ingram is signing a new deal with the Houston Texans. Ingram will sign for one-year on a deal that could pay out up to $3 million depending on playing time and performance.

Minnesota Vikings punter Britton Colquitt has agreed to a reduced salary in 2021 to save the team $1.3 million against the salary cap. Colquitt will now make just over $1 million for the year and over $3 million in 2022.

The Saints officially released veteran CB Janoris Jenkins. The move will save New Orleans more than $7 million against their salary cap. The Saints also released veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders after just 1 year with the team.

The Cowboys got to work on their salary cap by restructuring contracts with Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, and La’el Collins. The restructures created roughly $17 million in cap room for the year.

The Patriots and Raiders agreed to a deal that will send offensive tackle Trent Brown to New England. Brown will also rework his contract for one year that is expected to be worth up to $11 million.

There is sure to be plenty more in the coming days with NFL teams working with the new salary cap set by the league.