NBA News: Heat Center Meyers Leonard Will Be Away From The Team After Anti-Semitic Slur

While the NBA world was focusing on the All-Star Game in Atlanta this week, the Miami Heat had to do some damage control. This after center Meyers Leonard was recorded using an anti-Semitic slur while playing a video game live-streamed on Twitch.

The Heat said today that Leonard will have to be away from the team indefinitely as a result. Leonard apologized for using the extremely offensive term in a statement released to the public, citing a lack of knowledge of the word for his reasoning for using the word. His future is now heavily in question with the team.

The Miami Heat vehemently condemns the use of any form of hate speech. The words used by Meyers Leonard were wrong and we will not tolerate hateful language from anyone associated with our franchise. To hear it from a Miami Heat player is especially disappointing and hurtful to all those who work here, as well as the larger South Florida, Miami Heat and NBA communities.

The NBA has also launched an investigation of its own into the matter with the Heat expected to assist. Leonard had a season-ending shoulder injury this past January and only appeared in three games for the Heat. Leonard is set to hit free agency this Summer, though the Heat technically hold a team option for $10 million next year.

There is currently no timeline provided by the Miami Heat or the league on when the investigation will be over and subsequent punishment will be handed down.

