NFL News: Tua Signs Huge Contract, James Harrison Shocks the Internet, and More!

The NFL is one of the many sports around the world hoping to be able to start up as scheduled, but so much rides on the health of the countries they are in. After limiting games to play them strictly in the United States last week, Commissioner Goodell felt confident that the NFL would be able to proceed as planned with their season. Whether or not there are fans in the stands remains to be soeen. Some more news from around the league this week.

Top News This Week

Social News

Speaking of the NFL rookies, check out this video the draft participants made together. The passing of the hats and putting on their respective team’s hats was a fun little way to celebrate.

If you haven’t heard from James Harrison in a while, it’s probably because he’s been trying to become the Incredible Hulk. The 42-year-old linebacker was seen in a video this week pushing almost 2,000 lbs on a sled.

James Harrison is 42 and casually moving 1,960 pounds on a sled 🤯 (via @jharrison9292) pic.twitter.com/JLOP4PQ70v — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 6, 2020

And finally, Tom Brady revealed that it wasn’t Payton Manning that he was worried about over the course of his career, but his brother.

Tom Brady is just happy he isn't golfing against Eli Manning 😅 (via @Stugotz790, @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/lHaNiFEeh3 — ESPN (@espn) May 12, 2020

All of that news and more, this week in the NFL! Check back weekly with GMS Sports for the most up-to-date information on your favorite sports.