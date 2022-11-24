in NBA Player

Patrick Beverley is given a three-game ban by the NBA

The next three games of the NBA Regular Season in 2022–23 for the Los Angeles Lakers will be played without Patrick Beverley. The NBA declared Beverley to be banned for three games on Friday. He will be absent from the next two games of the three-game road trip, which include the games against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday and Saturday, as well as the following home game on Monday against the Indiana Pacers.

 

The seasoned point guard, who began his professional career in Europe before moving to the NBA a decade ago, earned some appreciation from teammates in response to the event that marked Tuesday’s road defeat to the Phoenix Suns.

According to the official press release: “Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations, today announced that Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended for three games without pay for violently pushing Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind and sending him to the court. Beverley’s past record of unsportsmanlike behavior was one of the reasons for the ban.”

