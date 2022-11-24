The seasoned point guard, who began his professional career in Europe before moving to the NBA a decade ago, earned some appreciation from teammates in response to the event that marked Tuesday’s road defeat to the Phoenix Suns.

According to the official press release: “Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations, today announced that Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended for three games without pay for violently pushing Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind and sending him to the court. Beverley’s past record of unsportsmanlike behavior was one of the reasons for the ban.”