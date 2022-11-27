Since 2007, at least one Big Ten Conference school has advanced to the NCAA Final Four; throughout a 15-year period, at least one member university has made it to the NCAA final 12 times. 13 national titles have been won by current Big Ten teams in total, including 10 while they were participating in the league. In the previous season’s all-Big Ten final, Wisconsin defeated Nebraska 3-2 to claim its first NCAA Championship in front of a record-breaking 18,755 spectators at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.