The 2022 NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship will feature six Big Ten Conference member colleges, it was revealed Sunday night. The 64-team NCAA Tournament, which begins Thursday on college campuses around the nation, has selected Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, and other teams. The NCAA Final Four, which takes place December 15 and 17 at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha and is co-hosted by Nebraska and the Metropolitan Entertainment Authority, marks the end of the tournament.
Since 2007, at least one Big Ten Conference school has advanced to the NCAA Final Four; throughout a 15-year period, at least one member university has made it to the NCAA final 12 times. 13 national titles have been won by current Big Ten teams in total, including 10 while they were participating in the league. In the previous season’s all-Big Ten final, Wisconsin defeated Nebraska 3-2 to claim its first NCAA Championship in front of a record-breaking 18,755 spectators at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.