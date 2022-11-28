in NCAA Team

FGCU volleyball is prepared for its third appearance in the NCAA Tournament

The FGCU volleyball team will compete in the NCAA tournament this week for the second consecutive season and the third time overall, and they won’t be quitting on the big stage. The FGCU volleyball team earned an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament after concluding their campaign as back-to-back ASUN Conference championship champions with a 3-0 rout of Liberty earlier this month.

 

The NCAA selection show on Sunday night was when the Eagles discovered where they would play in the postseason. The best feeling in the entire world, according to Dana Axner, is seeing our name on the screen. As they travel up I-75 to Gainesville to face six-seed Iowa State, they won’t have to spread their wings as much as they did when they traveled to Wisconsin for the tournament the previous year.

“I cannot wait to play. This is my final attempt. I just want to do what I can, have fun, and take it all in,” said Axner. The team’s run through the playoffs couldn’t have come at a better moment for them as they keep getting better with each game.

 

