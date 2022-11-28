The NCAA selection show on Sunday night was when the Eagles discovered where they would play in the postseason. The best feeling in the entire world, according to Dana Axner, is seeing our name on the screen. As they travel up I-75 to Gainesville to face six-seed Iowa State, they won’t have to spread their wings as much as they did when they traveled to Wisconsin for the tournament the previous year.

“I cannot wait to play. This is my final attempt. I just want to do what I can, have fun, and take it all in,” said Axner. The team’s run through the playoffs couldn’t have come at a better moment for them as they keep getting better with each game.