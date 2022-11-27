Their mother Jenni Thompson stated, “I simply felt like they inspired each other in a nice manner. I’m quite proud. I’m simply really glad for them that they succeeded in doing this, and I applaud their perseverance and work ethic for making it happen.”

Sage, a freshman gymnast at the University of Utah, was named a Division 1 All-American in April, while her brothers Davin and Creed, sophomores at BYU, won the cross country championship last week. They pondered whether their achievement may lead to the creation of a brand-new entry in the Guinness Book of World Records.