Patriots News: Looking Back At Bill Belichicks Strange Resignation From The New York Jets

Decades ago, Bill Belichick was named head coach of the New York Jets. Still, that whole charade never really took place.

Of course, we know that Belichick re-signed in a shroud of mystery shortly after new years in the year 2000. Not long after, Belichick became head coach of the New England Patriots. The rest is now history.

Now, Rich Cimini of ESPN takes an in-depth look at one of the true mystery stories in NFL history.

Twenty years later, it still evokes a variety of reactions from those involved — anger, laughter, bewilderment, vindication and paranoia. A look back from those who lived it. @nyjets @Patriots https://t.co/7dkUpatAVQ — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 1, 2020

Here’s an interesting nugget from the ESPN story by Cimini:

On some level, Belichick’s departure is still shrouded in mystery. Some people, mainly in the Belichick camp, refuse to this day to talk about what they know. Responding to ESPN’s interview requests, they acted as if they were being asked to snitch on a mob boss. “Doubt I’ll touch that one!” one longtime Belichick confidant said in a Facebook message to ESPN.

Furthermore, Cimini has a collection of quotes that come from those in the Jets organization at the time of the resignation. It makes for a really interesting read, and would make a nice 30 for 30 documentary eventually.

Obviously, the landscape of the entire league is different in the year 2020 if Belichick remains in New York and not New England. By comparison, the Patriots have been winning the division for a decade-plus and will play another home playoff game on Saturday afternoon.

We may never know the true reason that Belichick resigned in New York, because people such as Bill Parcells have remained vague on the subject until today. One thing is certain: people are very loyal to Bill Belichick out of respect.

Props to ESPN for taking a deep look at an interesting story that has had an effect on NFL history, past and present.