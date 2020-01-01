Saints News: Antonio Brown Calls Saints Workout ‘Publicity Stunt’

Simply put, Antonio Brown will not go quietly into the night. For as long as the NFL season goes, Brown is going to do his part to make things interesting and give us material to write about.

Recently, Brown worked out for the Saints and had a good showing. Reports said that he caught every ball. Still, the Saints didn’t want to take a chance on Brown and his exploits.

Now, Brown is calling that attempt a publicity stunt for the Saints to bring him in at all.

Antonio Brown has gotten so good at burning bridges that he's now burning bridges that have yet to even be built https://t.co/CLzUimitjz — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 31, 2019

For example, on social media Brown rambled in his usual semi-coherent fashion.

“Everyone has deadlines, but I guess the NFL don’t have a deadline for me. So I appreciate [Saints coach] Sean Payton and them guys for supporting me to bring me out to work out. But I think it was a publicity stunt for them. Sean Payton knows the feeling of being left behind. But it is what it is. … I’m not gonna make excuses. I’m just gonna keep competing to be the difference, ‘cuz I know I’m the difference.”

Meanwhile, New Orleans will move on without missing much of a beat. Even without Brown, they have the NFL’s leading receiver in Michael Thomas. They will look to secure the NFC’s berth to the Super Bowl when they play their first playoff game in two weeks as the odds on favorite in the NFC.

Finally, it’s not likely this is the last we hear from Brown this year. It seems like he’s lost his mind, and I have genuine concern for his mental health.