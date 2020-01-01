Pelicans News: New Orleans Targeting January Debut For Zion Williamson Says Major Reporter

Soon, the NBA will take center-stage when the Super Bowl is done and it’s the marquee sport front and center for the sports universe. Equally important, Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans is probably the most highly-anticipated rookie since Lebron James in 2003.

Now, it looks like that debut will come in January. Backing up an earlier report that the Pelicans believed Zion will play this season, Shams Charania says it’s coming in January.

“I’m told both sides are hopeful of a January season debut for (Zion) Williamson.” As the calendar shifts to 2020, NBA Insider @ShamsCharania shares the latest on the Pelicans No. 1 pick. pic.twitter.com/uEMBtBocIw — Stadium (@Stadium) December 31, 2019

Get ready hoops fans, because the Pelicans are categorized as ‘hopeful’ that this happens in a matter of days or weeks, not months.

I’ll admit, I can’t wait to see what this kid can do at 19 years old against some of the other legends of the game. There’s a chance that Williamson is anywhere from the next Charles Barkley if he reaches his ceiling to peak Blake Griffin if he only reaches his floor.

Also, there’s no telling what he will be able to do; because he can dunk like Shaquille O’Neal and hit three-pointers. Without question, the league has never really seen a player of his phenotype prior; and may not any time soon again.

When Zion-mania hits, we will be here to update you on all things. For now, it’s a short wait and see until that January debut that Shams speaks of takes place.