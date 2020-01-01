NBA News: David Stern Passes Away at Age 77

Weeks ago, reports surfaced that former NBA commissioner David Stern had fallen ill and was hospitalized. Reportedly, this was a severe brain hemorrhage.

Now, Stern has passed away at the age of 77.

Breaking: Former NBA commissioner David Stern has died, according to the league. He was 77. pic.twitter.com/DpJWEWS6yP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 1, 2020

He served as NBA commissioner from 1984 until 2014. During his tenure, the average player salary jumped from $250,000 a year in 1984 to more than $5 million during Stern’s time in charge of the league.

Equally important, the NBA added seven teams to the league and relocated six others.

NBA announces that David Stern has passed. pic.twitter.com/7v5x0rEpJ9 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) January 1, 2020

Current NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the following on Stern:

“For 22 years, I had a courtside seat to watch David in action. He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends. We spent countless hours in the office, at arenas and on planes wherever the game would take us. Like every NBA legend, David had extraordinary talents, but with him it was always about the fundamentals — preparation, attention to detail, and hard work. David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over the course of 30 years as Commissioner, he ushered in the modern global NBA. He launched groundbreaking media and marketing partnerships, digital assets and social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of people around the world. Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand — making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation.”

Finally, Get More Sports would like to offer thoughts and prayers to this pillar of the NBA community and his family.