Saints News: Antonio Brown Will Workout For New Orleans Friday

On Friday morning, the New Orleans Saints are working out wide receiver Antonio Brown. Notably, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport report that the Saints are doing their ‘due-diligence’.

Here is the waiver that Brown posted to social media.

Free agent WR Antonio Brown is visiting the New Orleans #Saints today, source confirms as Brown posted on Instagram. Here is his waiver he posted pic.twitter.com/1wQhE5ZPV8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2019

It’s been a wild season for Brown, and much of it has to do with his inability to stay off social media. For instance, Brown got into a fight with the Raiders’ general manager Mike Mayock during training camp. Of course that led to his subsequent release from Oakland.

Then, Brown announced he was headed back to college. After that, he announced he was done with the NFL.

Honestly, the Antonio Brown saga has taken so many twists and turns; this is just a footnote in the entire story. Without question, it would be a surprise to see a team like the Saints sign Brown; simply due to the volatility of the receiver’s moods.

The Saints are a team with Super Bowl aspirations, and have the leading receiver in the NFL in Michael Thomas. Adding Brown to the mix would seem like a risk for catastrophe, because you simply can’t plan for what Brown might do at this stage in his career.

We will keep an eye on this, but my personal opinion is a signing happening seems like a long shot. Still, the Saints may sit down with Brown and decide that he wants to play for a ring.