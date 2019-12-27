Mavericks News: Luka Doncic Returns With National TV Performance Against Spurs

We have been writing about young star Luka Doncic’s return from injury since Christmas Eve. On Thursday night on TNT, the Dallas Mavericks held off the San Antonio Spurs for a four-point win. Equally important, Doncic returned and looked like his old self.

In fact, Doncic showed little ring rust. On the season he has averaged just under 33 minutes per game. He played 33 minutes on Thursday evening and scored 24 points. Also, he added 10 rebounds and 8 assists; meaning he nearly scored the triple double he has averaged over the course of the regular season.

He spoke with TNT following the close home court victory.

“It was great being back” 👏 Luka talks to @JaredSGreenberg after the Mavs snap a three-game home losing streak. pic.twitter.com/iJ7e12DagZ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 27, 2019

First, he said he was tired.

“It felt good you know, it was like I was running a marathon. I was tired. It’s different when you miss four or five games. It was great.”

Then, he was asked when he and Kristaps Porzingis will get their chemistry just right.

“It’s gonna take time, as I said we are getting better and better. Kristaps and me are gonna keep going like that.”

Finally here’s some of the Doncic highlight reel in case you missed this nationally televised affair. Indeed, you want to mark your calendar any time the NBA showcases this young man and puts him on national television as they did on Thursday night.

24 PTS | 10 REB | 8 AST@luka7doncic picks up where he left off as the @dallasmavs defeat SAS in his return to the court! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/WkbTLMDYZP — NBA (@NBA) December 27, 2019

He’s fun to watch, and fun to write about. Hopefully Dallas can continue the early hot start they’re on, and Doncic’s play continues. It’s good for the sport of basketball.