Cowboys News: Dak Prescott Won’t Speak on His Own Future or Jason Garrett’s

Indeed, Dak Prescott is keeping quiet on important matters. Among these are things like if his head coach Jason Garrett will return in 2020.

While speaking to a host of reporters including Ed Werder who has covered the Cowboys for a long time, Prescott declined to comment on much.

I asked Dak Prescott whether he had considered the future given this is final regular-season game on HC Jason Garrett’s contract. Dak: “I think it’s the last game on mine as well, so I will be damned if I speak on anyone else’s future or their place.’’ — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 26, 2019

Furthermore, Prescott brought up a great point. He too is playing in the final game in which he’s under any type of contract.

“I think it’s the last game on [my contract] as well,” Prescott told Werder, “so I will be damned if I speak on anyone else’s future or their place.”

Obviously, Prescott can’t just walk out of Dallas a free agent unless the organization lets him. In this case, he might be franchise tagged to bring him back for a year. Still, things are uneasy in Dallas for the entire organization.

All of this follows up a 17-9 loss in which the Philadelphia Eagles put a stranglehold on the division title. After that game, owner Jerry Jones said the following about Garrett’s future to Jarrett Bell of USA Today.

“It leaves, from my perspective, a lot to consider here. This was a little bit of a surprise. I didn’t see the Chicago Bears game coming (a 31-24 loss in Week 14) and this one was a surprise. I thought we were prepared to play. I thought we could play better out here. I’m disappointed. […] “It’s not hard for me to go in two areas, regarding coaching, whether it be coordinators, position coaches, or for that matter, head coaches. Generally, my radar is turned on. It’s not hard for me to get into thinking about coaching.”

Finally, the Cowboys play the Giants in their final contest of 2019 on Sunday afternoon. Barring a miracle, they will miss the playoffs and at best they will finish 8-8. Changes will be coming in Dallas, it’s just a matter of to what degree.