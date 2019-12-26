Mavericks News: Luka Doncic Set To Return From Injury

The NBA’s brightest young star will be back in action for the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs. While Luka Doncic has not played in weeks due to ankle injury, he was in the process of carrying the torch for the NBA while Zion Williamson misses time.

Indeed, Mavericks’ coach Rick Carlisle confirmed in an interview with 1310 The Ticket in Dallas that Doncic will play Thursday night.

🚨 Luka back 🚨 Rick Carlisle confirms Luka Doncic’s return to action for Spurs-Mavericks on Thursday night | #MFFLhttps://t.co/eAilBrCEWR — SportsDayDFW (@SportsDayDFW) December 26, 2019

In Doncic’s absence, the upstart Mavericks have gone 2-2. Currently, the 20-year old ranks third in the NBA with 29.3 points and 8.9 assists per game. All of this comes attached with a phenomenal 9.6 rebounds per game.

Let’s back up a bit as to how the injury occurred. Doncic sprained his ankle when he stepped on the foot of Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn while driving to the lane in the Mavericks’ double-overtime loss on December 14th. The ankle rolled over so far that it touched the court, which looked like it could have been a serious injury at the time.

However, Doncic is ready to go after being a full participant in Christmas Eve practice.

Hopefully a clean bill of health awaits Doncic the rest of the regular season. Without a doubt, he’s in the thick of the MVP race in the early going. Equally important, he has the Mavericks on the brink of a playoff chase. Due to the fact that Doncic attracts casual and new fans to the sport, he’s a talent that you would like to see stay healthy.