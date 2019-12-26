in NBA

Mavericks News: Luka Doncic Set To Return From Injury

Finally, the Doncic has come back!

The NBA’s brightest young star will be back in action for the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs. While Luka Doncic has not played in weeks due to ankle injury, he was in the process of carrying the torch for the NBA while Zion Williamson misses time.

Indeed, Mavericks’ coach Rick Carlisle confirmed in an interview with 1310 The Ticket in Dallas that Doncic will play Thursday night.

In Doncic’s absence, the upstart Mavericks have gone 2-2. Currently, the 20-year old ranks third in the NBA with 29.3 points and 8.9 assists per game. All of this comes attached with a phenomenal 9.6 rebounds per game.

Let’s back up a bit as to how the injury occurred. Doncic sprained his ankle when he stepped on the foot of Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn while driving to the lane in the Mavericks’ double-overtime loss on December 14th. The ankle rolled over so far that it touched the court, which looked like it could have been a serious injury at the time.

However, Doncic is ready to go after being a full participant in Christmas Eve practice.

Hopefully a clean bill of health awaits Doncic the rest of the regular season. Without a doubt, he’s in the thick of the MVP race in the early going. Equally important, he has the Mavericks on the brink of a playoff chase. Due to the fact that Doncic attracts casual and new fans to the sport, he’s a talent that you would like to see stay healthy.

Written by Clint Evans

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

COMMENTS

0 comments

Ben Roethlisberger

Steelers News: Big Ben Reiterates 2020 Return in Tweet

Cowboys News: Dak Prescott Won’t Speak on His Own Future or Jason Garrett’s