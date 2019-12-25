Mavericks News: Luka Doncic Could Play Thursday

The basketball world, and sports world is excited by Luka Doncic. Indeed, the 20-year old rookie has emerged as an early NBA MVP candidate by averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game to begin the 2019-2020 season.

However, he sprained his ankle two weeks ago. The most recent update provides info that he could play on Thursday when the Dallas Mavericks square off against the San Antonio Spurs.

Luka Doncic (ankle) participates fully in practice, status for Mavs-Spurs still uncertain https://t.co/5LWUPp3k9c — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) December 25, 2019

Furthermore, Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle likes the way Doncic is moving around.

“He seems to be doing better every day. I don’t know what his status will be for Thursday, but he’ll certainly be upgraded. He’s doing well. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow, and then Thursday we’ll see what’s what, but things are looking better and better.”

Doncic is waiting to see further progress before declaring that he’s ready to go. With that being said, he didn’t rule out a day after Christmas return to action.

“I’m feeling good. Just taking care of it. [There’s] a lot of things that we have to do, and we’re just taking care of it. We’ll see how it progresses, and we’ll see if I play.”

Moreover, there’s nothing like a little twitter footage of Doncic getting shots up at Christmas Eve practice. It certainly looks like Doncic is moving well enough to give it a go to me, the fan.

Luka Doncic getting up shots after practice on Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/aGIEdPdwX6 — Eddie Sefko (@ESefko) December 24, 2019

Finally, I’ve rarely been this excited about a young talent in the NBA. Since I don’t know hoops as well as some of my colleagues, I often ask their opinion on a guy. What can he be? Who can he become? Is he just another Kristaps Porzingis?

They all say the same thing about Doncic – just to watch him – and that he’s an entirely different animal. Hopefully on Thursday, we can all resume doing just that.