Giants News: It’s Likely Eli Manning’s Last Week In New York

Now with Christmas behind us, there’s still week 17 of the NFL to deal with. It’s mostly going to be teams playing out the string and getting ready for the playoffs, or getting ready to fire a coach. There’s little in between. However, some places have long-time veterans in uniform for the last time. One of those obvious ones is Eli Manning and the New York Giants. And this one figures to come with little fanfare.

Furthermore, Ian O’Connor of ESPN starts us of with a little surprise in a feel good column about Manning.

Eli Manning drank beer on the Giants bus. He sang Sinatra with Yogi to celebrate a title. Before his final Sunday as a Giant, the story of how “Opie from Mayberry” conquered New York. – via @ESPN App https://t.co/bkhk5yykM5 — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) December 26, 2019

For instance did you know Manning always drank beer on the team bus? I didn’t.

Eli Manning always drank beer on the team bus. It was a Broadway Joe kind of thing to do, and a fact that might run counter to an image Manning spent absolutely no time crafting. But win, lose or draw, Manning would find someone on the road to buy him a six-pack or 12-pack that he would carry to the back of the bus, on ice, and share with some veterans as they discussed the game on the ride to the airport.

Notably, it’s a long and extensive column by O’Connor; and most football fans will enjoy it. Whether you love or dislike Manning, it’s hard to disagree his work in the Big Apple was an immense (and possibly unlikely success).

Without question, I’ll miss watching Manning play. I think he was a tough, consummate professional. I’m not sure that we see another quarterback play that long in New York ever again – or in any city for that matter.

While it’s unlikely he takes the field, I am glad I woke up to O’Connor’s column staring me in the face. It’s a solid read and causes one to pause and reflect on the run that Manning had with the Giants.