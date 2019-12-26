Steelers News: Big Ben Reiterates 2020 Return in Tweet

Recently, Chris Mortsensen of ESPN provided a positive update about Big Ben Roethlisberger that should have most Steelers fans breathing a sigh of relief.

While the Steelers won’t be part of the NFL Playoffs in 2019, they will have their quarterback in 2020 by all indications. Mortensen says that the quarterback is making leaps from elbow surgery and will begin throwing as soon as possible.

Now, Roethlisberger has his own update with a tweet on Christmas day.

P.S. Contrary to recent reports out there about my football future and my ‘uncertainty’ about playing again, I am working hard and am more determined than ever to come back stronger and better than ever next year! — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) December 25, 2019

Interestingly enough, Devlin Hodges has served as the incumbent quarterback for the Steelers at the present time. Hodges has struggled a little bit, but he still believes that Roethlisberger will return to supplant him as the starter in 2020.

“Obviously, Ben, playing as long as he has, I’m sure he’s been in some of these must-win games. I believe they were in a must-win game last year. Mason, obviously being around me. Both those guys, they help me out with little things here and there. It’s good to have those guys around.”

Without a doubt, that’s an interesting quote from Hodges. He’s lost in back-to-back weeks to the Bills and Jets in games where just a few plays from the quarterback position may have gotten the Steelers into the playoffs.

Instead, the Steelers and their fan base will await more updates on the health of their franchise cornerstone. We will update this storyline throughout the offseason.