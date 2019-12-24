Steelers News: Ben Roethlisberger Expects To Be Back In 2020

Remember all the way back in September – humble beginnings – when we wrote about Ben Roethlisberger’s uncertain future following elbow surgery? Now, the Steelers get some positive news regarding their quarterback of the past 15 years in the wake of his elbow surgery.

Therefore this news comes via good old Chris Mortensen, who says Roethlisberger is ‘tracking well’ on his recovery path.

Clarity to calm down the masses – the @Steelers are now optimistic Ben Roethlisberger will recover from elbow surgery to reattach three tendons. Not cleared to throw yet but he is tracking better and Ben himself wants and expects to play in 2020 and beyond, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 23, 2019

Obviously the most important news here is that Roethlisberger expects to play ‘2020 and beyond’. While not cleared to start throwing yet, the Steelers have clearly received positive news from someone in their medical department regarding the quarterback’s physical status.

The Steelers have been through a lot in 2019 at the position. Recently they decided to stick with Duck Hodges, who isn’t much of a passer. Before that was the whole mess with Mason Rudolph and Myles Garrett.

Without question, the Steelers could use the stability back at the position with Roethlisberger at the helm. Certainly a future Hall of Fame caliber player, it’s clear that once Roethlisberger has rehabbed and has this serious injury behind him; he feels he has a lot of good football left in his body.

Pittsburgh is coming off a pair of flat losses to the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets that all but eliminated them from the AFC playoff picture. They host the Baltimore Ravens in a game on Sunday that means very little to try and finish with a 9-7 season if they emerge victorious.