Maple Leafs News: Watch Toronto Score 3 Goals In 1 Minute

On Christmas Eve eve, the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs hooked up for a fun little matinee affair up in Toronto called the ‘Next Generation Game’. Basically, the game was played in the afternoon with a host of child announcers and to promote the game with the youth.

To say the least, the two sides put on a show for the kiddos on hand. In the end the Leafs won the game 8-6. However, they trailed 6-4 late in third period. Then, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner hooked up to start a three-goal flurry in less than a minute.

Here are all three goals for your viewing pleasure.

Of course, Marner had two of these goals. Matthews added a goal (not pictured) and an assist of his own.

Right now at 20-14-4, the Leafs might play well enough to get back in things a bit. Remember, it was just weeks ago that Matthews said his team quit against the Philadelphia Flyers. Aside from that, they aren’t that far removed from firing their head coach Mike Babcock.

Obviously and as evidenced by the outpour of goals today, when Toronto gets hot; they have the firepower to score with anyone in the sport. Indeed, they’re a team to keep an eye on as the sport approaches its midway point.