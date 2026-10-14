Lions show signs of balance, still searching for identity at 3-2

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions enter their Week 6 bye at 3-2 after a 45-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals, a result that left linebacker Derrick Barnes smiling as he was among the last players to leave the visitors’ locker room at State Farm Stadium. Barnes said it “felt good” to enter the bye on a high note and added, “Out there, that’s us. That’s who we are.”

Head coach Dan Campbell pushed urgency during the week, sending texts that urged the team to go “whip ass” in Arizona. Campbell called for a deeper evaluation of the staff and roster after the victory, asking, “who are we really?” He said the team has “continued to evolve a little bit and we’re mixing some things up,” but emphasized the need to identify core strengths.

Offense has been a strength under new coordinator Drew Petzing. The Lions are averaging 32.8 points per game, tied with the Buffalo Bills for the NFL lead, and the figure is the franchise’s second-highest through five games behind last season’s 34.8. Jared Goff has thrown for 1,485 yards — second-most in the league — with 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs has emerged as the primary back with 504 rushing yards (fourth in the league) and a team-high nine scrimmage touchdowns. Goff said the team has “been good” but “haven’t been great,” adding the Lions are capable of being the best offense in the league.

Defensive improvement in Arizona followed a rough start. Detroit entered that game allowing a league-worst 31.8 points per game, the highest through four games since 2022, per ESPN Research, and had surrendered at least 30 points in three of its first four games. The unit limited the Cardinals after an early touchdown, and Arizona’s only other score came late with the outcome decided. The secondary has struggled, allowing a league-high 1,487 passing yards through five games, while the defensive line has produced a franchise-best 20 sacks through five games.

Edge DJ Wonnum leads the team with 5.0 sacks, followed by Aidan Hutchinson (4.0), Alim McNeill (3.5) and Barnes (3.0). Detroit used more man coverage in Arizona, a change that helped in that matchup; Campbell noted, “You have to go by what opponent it is.” One remaining offensive issue is faster starts: the Lions began the Arizona game with three consecutive three-and-outs before scoring on a later drive.