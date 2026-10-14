NLCS Game 3: Dodgers host Brewers with series shifting to L.A.

The National League Championship Series has moved to Los Angeles with the Dodgers trailing the Milwaukee Brewers two games to none. The Brewers won the first two games at American Family Field, a reversal of last year’s NLCS result when Milwaukee was swept by Los Angeles, according to the provided notes.

Game 3 is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the starting pitchers are Robert Gasser for Milwaukee and Blake Snell for the Dodgers. The series returns to L.A. with the Dodgers in immediate need of a victory to extend the matchup.

Los Angeles enters the game aiming to keep its bid for a third consecutive title alive. A loss would hand Milwaukee a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, putting the Dodgers on the brink of elimination, according to the source material.

The Brewers’ lineup was listed as to be determined. The Dodgers’ announced lineup sends Mookie Betts (R) at shortstop leadoff, Freddie Freeman (L) at first, Teoscar Hernandez (R) in left field, Kyle Tucker (L) in right, Andy Pages (R) in center, Shohei Ohtani (L) as designated hitter, Will Smith (R) catching, Miguel Rojas (R) at third base and Tommy Edman (S) at second.

Coverage from Los Angeles will include live updates, lineup confirmations, in-game action and postgame analysis. Key references attached to the game notes include team construction details, a playoff MVP tracker and the remaining schedule, as provided in the source information.