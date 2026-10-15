Seahawks at Broncos on TNF: Waddle’s slow start, offensive trends in focus

DENVER — The Denver Broncos (3-2) host the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks (3-2) on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video, according to ESPN.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle’s slow start to the 2026 season is part of a broader offensive slump for the Broncos, according to ESPN. Denver ranks 31st in the league in plays of 20 or more yards, with 11 such plays. Waddle is listed 65th in the NFL at 11.3 yards per catch and 69th in receiving yards per route run at 1.63 — well below the 2.27 yards per route run he averaged last season with the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN.

Those numbers prompted Broncos coach Sean Payton to resume playcalling duties after four games, taking the role back from offensive coordinator Davis Webb, according to ESPN.

On the other sideline, coordinator Brian Fleury’s Seahawks offense ranks eighth in scoring at 26.8 points per game, but it also sits 25th in expected points added and 26th in ESPN’s efficiency metric, a balance that Seattle’s defense and special teams have helped cover, according to ESPN. The Seahawks lead the league in takeaways with 11 and in points off turnovers with 44, according to ESPN.

ESPN reporters Brady Henderson (Seahawks) and Jeff Legwold (Broncos) will provide highlights and coverage of the biggest plays from Thursday night’s game, and fans are encouraged to check back once the game kicks off, according to ESPN. ESPN also has related coverage, including a thread examining the teams’ throwback uniforms.