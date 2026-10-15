Amar’e Stoudemire completes Miami Dade law enforcement academy

Amar’e Stoudemire has completed training at the Miami Dade College School of Justice Basic Law Enforcement Academy, the college announced Wednesday. Stoudemire also received the Harry “Coach” Everett Award for “his contributions to the success of the academy program throughout his training.”

Stoudemire, 43, told Sports Illustrated that becoming an officer was a childhood ambition. “It’s something I always wanted to do since I was a kid,” he said, recalling career-day questions in elementary school.

The 2026 Basketball Hall of Fame inductee told Sports Illustrated his next step will be in-house training with the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department.

The move adds to a small number of former NBA players who pursued roles in law enforcement. According to the source, Shaquille O’Neal trained with the Los Angeles Port Police, became a reserve officer in Miami Beach and has been sworn in as a reserve officer in Doral, Florida, and as a sheriff’s deputy in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Miami Dade College highlighted Stoudemire’s award and completion of the academy as part of his transition into law enforcement training following his basketball career.