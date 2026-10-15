Broncos, Seahawks wear throwbacks for Week 6 Thursday Night Football

Throwback Thursday arrives in Week 6 as the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks will wear throwback uniforms on Thursday Night Football, according to the NFL.

Denver’s look is a callback to the 1977 uniforms that honored the Orange Crush era. The outfit features orange jerseys with oversized white numbers trimmed in legacy blue, white pants and a legacy blue helmet. The helmet carries the hissing Bronco and the “D” on the side. The Broncos are 5-0 since debuting that combination in 2024, according to the NFL.

Seattle’s set reaches back to the 1990s with royal blue jerseys paired with a matte silver helmet and matching silver pants. The sleeve bears a classic Seahawks logo over green and blue stripes, and the old Kingdome appears on the inside collar. The matte silver helmet is described as similar to what the franchise wore in its early history. Seattle is 4-3 in the throwbacks since introducing them in 2023, according to the NFL.

The alternate-uniform space is represented elsewhere, too: the New Orleans Saints will wear their all-white color rush uniforms and a white helmet in the matchup against the New York Giants. New Orleans unveiled the white helmets in 2025 with a new tri-color stripe down the center and a black face mask for the first time in franchise history; a mini fleur-de-lis is included on the stripe, according to the NFL.

The NFL’s Week 6 uniform list — which excludes the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings, who are on bye — details what each active club will wear. Examples include the Arizona Cardinals in all white; the Chicago Bears with a navy helmet, white jersey and navy pants; the Green Bay Packers with a gold helmet, green jersey and gold pants; and the Pittsburgh Steelers in a black helmet and jersey with gold pants, according to the NFL.