Matchday 2 of the Champions League produced unexpected plot twists, most notably in Norway, where Viking FK scored three times and frustrated Bayern Munich in front of a home crowd, according to the original piece.

The opening matchday had already produced abundant goals: 11 of 18 matches featured at least four goals, and notable results included Como’s win over RB Leipzig and Real Madrid edging Inter Milan, the source noted.

Viking’s performance carried extra weight because of the club’s long European history. Founded in Stavanger in 1899, Viking has posted regional and national titles across the decades and endured relegations and financial struggles. The club’s European résumé includes a 4-2 win over Chelsea in the 2002-03 UEFA Cup, a 0-0 draw with Barcelona in 1992-93 qualification and other memorable nights at Stavanger’s old ground and at Viking Stadion. In the recent match against Bayern, Viking opened by scoring on their first shot and led 2-0 late in the first half, the original article reported.

The broader competition showed contrasts. PSG, Barcelona and Bayern had beaten Slovan Bratislava, Feyenoord and Bodø/Glimt by a combined 16-2 on matchday one, while debutants LASK, Sabah and Viking lost by a combined 8-1 in their openers, the piece said. That early dominance had suggested a widening gap between Europe’s giants and the rest, but Matchday 2 offered more competitive variety.

The expanded Champions League format drew further comment in the original piece, which argued that a larger competition can create more storytelling: it has allowed teams such as PSG and Manchester City in 2024-25 time to rebound from poor starts and has given space for teams like Bodø/Glimt to mount surprising runs in recent seasons, the source added. The matchday coverage also flagged talking points, including a column titled “UCL Talking Points: Who’s to blame for Man United mess?”, among other reaction and analysis pieces.