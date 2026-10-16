Week 6 QB shakeup: Six quarterbacks to target if yours is faltering

The NFL can turn on a dime, and Week 6 produced more of the same, according to ESPN. Jacksonville kicker Cam Little made a long, game-altering kick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Rams kicker Harrison Mevis was fired on his day off, and even off-field reactions drew headlines in Washington.

Those swings extend to fantasy football. According to ESPN, Chargers QB Justin Herbert has reached the point where many should consider moving on. The piece urges managers to resist sunk-cost bias and asks whether they would draft Herbert again — the answer, per ESPN, is increasingly no.

ESPN highlights several quarterbacks who make appealing alternatives. Carolina’s Bryce Young opened the season with three touchdown passes in each of his first two games, has produced at least two touchdown passes in three of his past four starts and entered the bye week as the league leader in passing yards.

Houston rookie C.J. Stroud, drafted just behind Young in 2023, has been solid overall; ESPN notes he had two good games to start the year, a down outing in Week 3 (167 yards and one touchdown) and has rebounded over the last two weeks. The article cites Stroud’s renewed connection with Marvin Harrison Jr. as a reason for continued optimism.

Other names mentioned by ESPN include Aaron Rodgers, who has recorded at least 235 passing yards and three touchdowns in each of his last three games; Kirk Cousins, who had three straight outings of at least 20 fantasy points before an off week in New England and draws a favorable matchup against a Bills defense that has struggled; and New Orleans rookie Tyler Shough, who was poor in Week 5 but faces a New York Giants pass defense ESPN describes as vulnerable. The article stresses not overreacting to single-game blips when evaluating quarterbacks.