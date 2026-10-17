Ravens expect fired-up Todd Monken when Browns visit for AFC North clash

Many players in the Baltimore Ravens locker room expect Cleveland Browns coach Todd Monken to bring extra intensity when he returns to face his former team Sunday, despite Monken’s insistence that there are no added emotions. Monken served as Baltimore’s offensive coordinator the previous three seasons.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said, “If I know Todd the way I think I know Todd, he will want to kick our tail.” Monken, however, said he did not think his presence would be awkward and praised the appreciation inside the Ravens building for his work.

Monken left Baltimore nine months ago amid conflicting reports about his relationship with players, particularly quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is not expected to play Sunday because of an ankle injury. During the 2025 season, when the Ravens’ offense slid to the middle of the league, anonymous sources voiced players’ discontent with Monken’s playcalling.

Monken played a central role in the Ravens’ recent offensive success, helping Jackson win his second NFL MVP in 2023 and steering Baltimore to the league’s top-ranked offense in 2024. The following season, Baltimore finished 8-9 and averaged 311.8 yards per game, its fewest in eight years.

After Monken was hired by the Browns in January he received congratulatory texts from Ravens players, including Jackson. Monken has guided Cleveland to a 3-2 start, while Baltimore is 4-1. The teams meet Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS in an early-season battle for first place in the AFC North.

Ravens running back Derrick Henry said Monken “definitely talks a lot of trash and lets them know [that] he wants to beat us.” Receiver Rashod Bateman urged teammates to focus on playing, noting Monken likely is more concerned with getting the Browns right than with individual Ravens. Coach Jesse Minter called the situation “overblown,” saying he does not think either side has an advantage.