Jaguars fans take over London pub as team ramps up U.K. outreach

LONDON — For three hours Thursday night the Greenwood sports pub on Victoria Street was briefly repainted in Jaguars colors and renamed “Tealwood” for a fans-only takeover, one of three such events organized by the Jacksonville Jaguars’ U.K. branch ahead of the team’s home game at Wembley Stadium, according to the club.

The pub event followed a similar takeover last Friday ahead of the Jaguars’ win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and precedes additional gatherings Friday night and Saturday afternoon. The events are part of the franchise’s effort to expand its international fanbase, a push that began in 2013 when the team played the first of what is now 15 London games, the organization said.

Fans at Thursday’s takeover included long-time supporters such as Jamie Phillips and Francis Sweeney. Sweeney attended in a large Jaguars hat, jersey and jacket and carried a Jags-themed wrestling belt; he has attended the team’s London games for the past five years. Phillips, who wore a Jaguars mascot hat at a practice at The Grove, was the team’s 2024 nominee for the NFL’s International Fan of the Year and said he has been a fan for 15 years.

Phillips and Sweeney were among about 200 fans who had tickets to attend a Friday practice. Dozens of students from primary and secondary schools across the London area also took part; they participate in JagTag, the Jaguars U.K. flag football program for ages 8-18. As practice wound down, students prepared to go onto the field to receive tips and run drills with 16 members of the Jaguars’ practice squad.

JagTag has expanded significantly since its 2016 start, according to Andy Scott, the program’s U.K. grassroots manager. Scott said the program began with roughly 1,200 participants and reached 100,000 in 2024, involving 360 schools across six major cities and 12 towns around London. “We started in about six schools in West London in Fulham because of our connection with [Jaguars] ownership,” he said.

Phoebe Schecter, a former Buffalo Bills coaching intern and NFL analyst for Sky Sports, said the Jaguars have developed a strong identity in the U.K. and attract “superfans” who embrace the team’s persona. “The Jags really do have a presence [in the U.K.], and the fans are truly bought in,” she said.