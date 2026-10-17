City keep winning amid off-field turmoil, Haaland nets a brace

The Etihad Stadium atmosphere on Saturday reflected the club’s fraught circumstances: boos for the Premier League anthem were louder than usual and inflatable bananas filled the stands, while home supporters chanted lines including “You’re going down with the City” and “Stockport away ole, ole,” according to the report.

Despite that backdrop, Manchester City continued to deliver on the pitch. The club beat Ipswich Town 3-2, with Erling Haaland scoring twice, extending City to seven wins from seven in the Premier League. Haaland has 12 goals in 10 games in all competitions, according to the report.

City were found guilty of multiple breaches of financial rules and could face a points deduction, which would affect the standings, the report noted. Until any sanction is applied, Enzo Maresca’s side remain atop the table. Since the independent panel’s judgement was published during the international break, City have won two of three matches, including a victory at Liverpool’s Anfield, and produced a creditable display against Paris Saint-Germain.

Maesca said the squad had “managed to block out the noise,” and he repeatedly credited his players for handling the unprecedented off-field situation. Members of the squad have received messages and memes and must manage media appearances carefully, and individual performances are being scrutinized, the report said.

Maesca became the first manager to win his first seven Premier League games, surpassing a record previously shared by Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti and Ole Gunnar Solskjær. He made six changes to rotate the squad and cautioned that the victory came at a cost: Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes, Nico O’Reilly, Antoine Semenyo and Haaland all limped off in the second half. Haaland appeared in pain after a challenge with Ipswich defender Jack Clarke. Maresca said, “Unfortunately, in 10 minutes we had four or five players [injured], but they are inside now and we will see.”

Phil Foden returned to the starting lineup for the first time since his red card against Manchester United and scored his first goal since December 2025, the report added.