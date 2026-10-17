Liverpool’s £400m front four show signs of cohesion in 2-1 win

Liverpool’s new-look frontline of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Bradley Barcola and Víctor Muñoz combined more effectively after the interval as the visitors edged Brentford 2-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium, according to the match report. The quartet, collectively valued at around £400 million, had looked disconnected in the opening period.

Brentford led at the break after Igor Thiago found space to pick out an unmarked Keane Lewis-Potter for a header that beat Alisson. Liverpool thought they had a first-half penalty, but VAR correctly overturned the decision when Dango Ouattara was deemed to have won the ball before bringing down Alexis Mac Allister, the report said.

The pivotal moment came eight minutes into first-half injury time when Yehor Yarmoliuk was dismissed following VAR intervention; the red card was described in the report as soft. With a numerical advantage, Liverpool found more space and intensity and were able to hurt Brentford twice, first through a move involving Wirtz and Muñoz and then when Barcola and Isak combined for the winner.

Liverpool made a half-time change, bringing on Jeremie Frimpong for Ronald Araújo, but Frimpong lasted only five minutes before going off injured. Muñoz was shifted to right-back and Rio Ngumoha was introduced, a switch that the report said helped create further chaos in Brentford’s defence and contributed to Liverpool’s comeback.

The hosts finished the game with nine men after Vitaly Janelt was sent off in the 92nd minute for a second yellow, ending Brentford’s unbeaten start to the season. The report noted contrasting takes on the contest: critics might point to Liverpool needing the red card to get going and to missed chances from Barcola, while others highlighted Wirtz’s assist, Muñoz’s run for the opener and the link-up for the winner as signs of growing cohesion.

Coming after Liverpool’s 6-3 Champions League win over LASK and Barcola’s midweek hat trick, the performance offered a chance to assess Liverpool’s attacking vision and mental resilience as Isak and Dominik Szoboszlai returned from injury, the report added.