Leeds host Manchester United in heated Premier League clash

The weekend of soccer across Europe continues with several high-profile fixtures on Sunday. In the Premier League, three matches kick off simultaneously, with the main focus on a long-standing rivalry at Elland Road as Leeds United host Manchester United.

The match at Elland Road brings renewed attention to one of English football’s most heated fixtures. Both clubs meet amid significant interest from supporters and media as the Premier League schedule resumes.

Manchester United arrive seeking a response after a 2-0 loss to Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils will aim to refocus on domestic competition following the continental defeat.

Later in the day, defending Premier League champions Arsenal travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest. That fixture represents another key matchup in a busy slate of Sunday matches across England.

Elsewhere on the continent, AC Milan feature United States internationals Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah as they take on Atalanta in Serie A action. Updates from Sunday’s matches across Europe will provide a fuller picture of the weekend’s results and implications.