Patriots rookies making impact on special teams; Lomu could start vs. Jets

New England’s rookie class has been heavily involved on special teams this season, totaling 355 snaps entering Week 6, second only to the Colts’ 403, according to ESPN Research. The involvement of younger players could expand Sunday when the 3-2 Patriots host the 2-3 New York Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS) and first-round pick Caleb Lomu may be pressed into his first NFL start if left tackle Will Campbell remains sidelined with a sprained MCL.

Lomu, listed at 6-foot-6 and 313 pounds, stepped in during last week’s 45-17 win over the Raiders after Campbell exited early in the second quarter and drew praise for his play. Until that appearance his primary offensive role had been as a jumbo tight end, with his most extended offensive action coming in the fourth quarter of a Week 3 loss to the Jaguars when coaches sought to give him experience.

Second-round outside linebacker Gabe Jacas has adjusted quickly despite missing spring practices and the early days of training camp after a knee procedure and contract holdout. Jacas has played a team-high 60.7 percent of defensive snaps among rookies and has compiled 15 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception.

Third-round tight end Eli Raridon has emerged as the No. 2 option at the position behind veteran Hunter Henry, playing 40 percent of offensive snaps and recording eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. Raridon benefited from a spring injury to Julian Hill and has been singled out by coach Mike Vrabel for improving as a blocker and gaining confidence at the pro level.

Other rookies have contributed mainly on special teams. Fifth-round cornerback Karon Prunty had been building momentum as a gunner before a hamstring issue sidelined him for two games. Sixth-round linebacker Namdi Obiazor has logged 104 special teams snaps and is tied with undrafted rookie Erick Hunter for the team lead with six tackles. Undrafted rookies Channing Canada and Tanner Arkin have also been used on special teams, while offensive tackle Dametrious Crownover and quarterback Behren Morton continue developing behind the scenes. Vrabel noted the leap from college to the NFL and emphasized the importance of investing in these 21- and 22-year-old players as they improve.