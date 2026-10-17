How to watch Texans vs. Jaguars in London

Wembley Stadium, billed as “The Home of Football,” will host the Houston Texans against the Jacksonville Jaguars as part of the NFL’s London games. The matchup brings the two AFC clubs to London as a designated international contest on the league calendar.

According to the NFL, the game is scheduled to start Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET. United States viewers can watch the contest on NFL Network, and the game is also available on the game’s streaming hub.

The London meeting is one stop on the NFL’s 2026 international slate. The league lists the game among its scheduled overseas contests, which place regular-season matchups at global venues.

The NFL’s 2026 international schedule includes several other neutral-site games: Week 7 features the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the New Orleans Saints in Paris; Week 9 has the Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid; Week 10 lists the New England Patriots vs. the Detroit Lions in Munich; and Week 11 sends the Minnesota Vikings vs. the San Francisco 49ers to Mexico City.

Fans planning to follow the Texans-Jaguars game should tune to NFL Network or access the game through the designated streaming hub for viewing details and coverage options. The league’s international schedule outlines the locations and matchups for the 2026 campaign.