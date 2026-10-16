Caleb Williams listed questionable after three days of practice ahead of Falcons game

Quarterback Caleb Williams was listed as questionable on the Chicago Bears’ final injury report ahead of their Week 6 game at the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox), according to the team’s report.

Williams was a full participant during the Bears’ Wednesday walk-through and practiced on Thursday and Friday. The quarterback said he had to clear “a bunch of medical protocols” before being cleared by team trainers, which could happen before the team departs for Atlanta. “I’m hopeful we’ll have more clarity at the end of the day today,” coach Ben Johnson said Friday.

Johnson said Williams “looked good [Thursday] for one practice, but we’ve got to be able to stack a few back-to-back.” The coach noted Williams had gotten “good work” in on Wednesday, adding that the quarterback went through his own throwing session before the walk-through and that “he’s on track right now.”

Williams missed three straight games while recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during the fourth quarter of Chicago’s Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. On Thursday, Williams disputed reporting about the injury, saying “nothing that has come out that has been right about what it is and what it has been.” Johnson said he did not sense frustration beyond an eagerness to return, describing Williams as being in a “no-man’s land” and seeking guidance on how to help the team in a different role.

While Williams’ status remains uncertain, the Bears will be without running back Kyle Monangai for a second straight game. Monangai did not practice this week while recovering from thumb and toe injuries and visited a specialist for the toe last week; Johnson said the team did not feel it necessary to place him on injured reserve and described his status as week-to-week.

Chicago will also be missing three starters on defense: defensive end Montez Sweat is serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s PED policy, and linebackers T.J. Edwards (hamstring) and Dayo Odeyingbo (quad) are sidelined for Week 6.