NBA: Classic Christmas Performances

Before all the fancy uniforms and on-court friendships, these games were what made Christmas Day NBA the tradition it is present day. Obviously, the greatness that has happened in the sport on the day Santa arrives does not stop at this; but here are a few that will definitely have big NBA fans saying ‘oh yeah, I remember that one’.

Christmas 1992: Michael Jordan Scores 42 Against The New York Knicks

Self explanatory. His Airness pours in 42 in Chicago while just entering his prime. He also had a cameo in Home Alone around this time, or at least a cardboard cut-out of his likeness.

Christmas 1995: Penny Hardaway Lifts Magic over Rockets 92-90

This was a cool match-up because the NBA got smart and said let’s put the two teams from the 1994 NBA Finals on display on Christmas Day. It worked out with a game that came down to the wire. If you’re my age, you remember how special Penny Hardaway was.

Christmas 1985: Young Patrick Ewing Rallies From 25-Point Deficit To Beat Celtics in Double OT

Without question, one of the greatest Christmas Day games of all-time. A barn burner that took six periods of play to decide, this was the day a young Patrick Ewing showed the rest of the league he belonged. Sure, the Celtics would go on to win the NBA Title; but Ewing also won Rookie of the Year.

Christmas 2004: Kobe Gets 42, Shaq Gets Heat the Win in Los Angeles

For the first time since their split in Los Angeles, Kobe and Shaq squared off at Staples Center in the greatest city in the world. While Bryant scored a game-high 42, O’Neal got the last laugh by securing the victory for the Heat.

What is your all-time favorite NBA Christmas memory? Let us know in the comments below!