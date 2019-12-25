Bulls News: 10-Part Documentary Will Explore Chicago Bulls Dynasty

Coming in June 2020, one of the most anticipated documentaries ever perhaps. ‘The Last Dance’ will be a 10-part documentary by ESPN that focuses on the Chicago Bulls dynasty. Since the Bulls won six NBA titles during that span, it’s only fitting that it would be long.

Notably, ESPN produced a documentary on O.J. Simpson that was six parts (and excellent). This should be an in-depth watch on one of the more interesting topics in sports history.

Think about it – how many people from that time period have given in-depth details about the Bulls run? This looks from the snippet preview that everyone will be involved from Scottie Pippen to Dennis Rodman to Pat Riley to Steve Kerr to even Michael Jordan himself.

Somehow, I wish they would just roll this thing at midnight on Christmas Day; but excellence takes time.

While the title would imply that the focus is just on the final championship team of the 1998 Bulls, I’m not so sure yet. And ESPN has been scant on details as of yet. Although the timing of the release means we will get this with the NBA Finals in 2020.

Stay tuned for more, and truly I can’t wait for this.